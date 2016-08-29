Neon HitchBorn 25 May 1986
Neon Hitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8386d976-933e-454c-8364-63f75dd7b7e2
Neon Hitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Neon Hitch (born 25 May 1986) is an English singer and songwriter. She was signed to Mike Skinner and Ted Mayhem's label, The Beats, before it closed down. She was later discovered on MySpace by Benny Blanco, who flew her to New York City to work with him. Their work together earned her a music publishing deal with EMI and a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. Neon's debut album, Anarchy, released 22 July 2016 via WeRNeon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neon Hitch Tracks
Sort by
Get Yourself Back Home (feat. Neon Hitch)
Gym Class Heroes
Get Yourself Back Home (feat. Neon Hitch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg6.jpglink
Get Yourself Back Home (feat. Neon Hitch)
Last played on
Neon Hitch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist