VNV Nation is a European-based alternative electronic project led by Ronan Harris in the roles of singer, songwriter and producer.

VNV Nation's sound blends poetic and thought provoking lyrics with a sound that ranges from melodic dance beats and indie-electronic anthems, to haunting ballads and post-classical soundtrack pieces. The live shows are known for their energy and positive emotion, drawing a devoted fanbase from across the musical spectrum to sold out tours and headline appearances at festivals in Europe and America.

Over the course of the project's career, VNV Nation success has continued to grow, with its last three albums charting top 10 in Germany, with its 2015 album Resonance: Music For Orchestra Vol. 1 achieving top five Billboard chart positions in the US.

Ronan Harris was born in Dublin, Ireland, and lives in Hamburg, Germany.

The "VNV" in the name stands for "Victory Not Vengeance", in keeping with the group's motto, "One should strive to achieve, not sit in bitter regret."