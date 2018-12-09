Phillip LaDon Phillips Jr. (born September 20, 1990) is an American singer and songwriter who won the eleventh season of American Idol on May 23, 2012. His coronation song, "Home," became the all time best selling song from American Idol. His debut album The World from the Side of the Moon was released on November 19, 2012. His second album, Behind the Light, was released on May 19, 2014. His third album, Collateral was released January 19, 2018.