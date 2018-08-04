Jerry MarottaBorn 6 February 1957
Jerry Marotta
1957-02-06
Jerry Marotta Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome David "Jerry" Marotta (born February 6, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio) is an American drummer currently residing in Woodstock, New York. He is the brother of Rick Marotta, who is also a drummer and composer.
Jerry Marotta Tracks
Phil Collins
