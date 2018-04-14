The Balfa Brothers
The Balfa Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Balfa Brothers (or Les Frères Balfa) were an American cajun music ensemble. Its members were five brothers; Dewey on fiddle, Will on fiddle, Rodney on guitar, harmonica, and vocals, Burkeman on triangle and spoons, and Harry on Cajun accordion.
The Balfa Brothers Tracks
Chere Bassette
Chere Bassette
La Danse de Mardi Gras
La Danse de Mardi Gras
Chanson De Les Mardi Gras (Live)
Chanson De Les Mardi Gras (Live)
Two Step De Lanse A Paille
Two Step De Lanse A Paille
La Valse de Grand Bois
La Valse de Grand Bois
T'En as Eu, T'En Auras Plus
T'En as Eu, T'En Auras Plus
Enterre-Moi Pas
Enterre-Moi Pas
les Flammes d"enfer
les Flammes d"enfer
Indian On A Stomp (Sauvage Sur Le Chicot)
The Balfa Brothers Links
