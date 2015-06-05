Che SudakaFormed 15 March 2002
Che Sudaka
2002-03-15
Che Sudaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Che Sudaka is a four-piece band, composed of Argentinians and Colombians living in Barcelona. The band defines itself by its punk reggae party while using rhythms derived from hip-hop and ska.
Che Sudaka Tracks
Alumbra Tu Alma
Che Sudaka
Alumbra Tu Alma
Alumbra Tu Alma
Viendo tu Makina Punk
Che Sudaka
Viendo tu Makina Punk
Viendo tu Makina Punk
