Frank Marino Born 20 November 1954
Frank Marino
1954-11-20
Frank Marino Biography
Francesco Antonio Marino (born November 20, 1954) is an Italian Canadian guitarist, leader of Canadian hard rock band Mahogany Rush. Often compared to Jimi Hendrix, he is acknowledged as one of the best and most underrated guitarists of the 1970s.
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
Frank Marino
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
