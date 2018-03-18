Elizabeth Seal
Elizabeth Seal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/837d2281-eeaf-4999-a4b6-1205c6fd09e7
Elizabeth Seal Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Seal (born 28 August 1933, Genoa, Italy) is a British actress. In 1961, she won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance in the title role of Irma La Douce.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elizabeth Seal Tracks
Sort by
Dis-Donc Dis-Donc
Elizabeth Seal
Dis-Donc Dis-Donc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dis-Donc Dis-Donc
Performer
Last played on
Irma La Douce
Elizabeth Seal
Irma La Douce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irma La Douce
Last played on
Dis-Donc Dis-Donc
Elizabeth Seal
Dis-Donc Dis-Donc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dis-Donc Dis-Donc
Performer
Last played on
Dis Donc Dis Donc
Elizabeth Seal
Dis Donc Dis Donc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Language Of Love
Elizabeth Seal
Our Language Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Language Of Love
Last played on
Back to artist