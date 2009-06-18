Ruby is the collaboration of singer Lesley Rankine and Mark Walk. Rankine relocated from London to Seattle to collaborate with the producer in 1994. Their music styles expanded across the genres of electronic, trip hop, noise, industrial, and jazz, among others. Between 1995 and 2015, the band has released three studio albums, three remix albums and various singles and EPs. The name for this group came about because Rankine and Walk both have maternal grandmothers named Ruby.