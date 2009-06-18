RubyTrip-hop duo Rankine & Walk. Formed 1994
Ruby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/837a30e0-fe6f-4243-9519-ffbe4e970537
Ruby Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby is the collaboration of singer Lesley Rankine and Mark Walk. Rankine relocated from London to Seattle to collaborate with the producer in 1994. Their music styles expanded across the genres of electronic, trip hop, noise, industrial, and jazz, among others. Between 1995 and 2015, the band has released three studio albums, three remix albums and various singles and EPs. The name for this group came about because Rankine and Walk both have maternal grandmothers named Ruby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruby Tracks
Sort by
Resuscitate Me
Ruby
Resuscitate Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Resuscitate Me
Last played on
Salt Water Fish
Ruby
Salt Water Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt Water Fish
Last played on
Paraffin
Ruby
Paraffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paraffin
Last played on
Ruby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist