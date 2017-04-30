Eric Darius (born December 3, 1982), is an American Contemporary Jazz/R&B/Pop saxophonist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and educator.

Darius arrived on the music scene as a recording artist at the age of 17. He now has six albums under his belt. Three are Number One hit singles, and eight are Top 10 radio hits on Nielsen's R&R/Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts. He also won a SESAC Top 10 Jazz Artist of the Year award in 2015. Named Debut Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz News in 2004, Darius has shared the stage with many world renown, Grammy Award-winning artists, such as Prince, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, David Foster, Carlos Santana, Babyface, and George Benson, just to name a few. His music crosses over music boundaries from Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, to Pop.