Ben E. KingBorn 28 September 1938. Died 30 April 2015
Ben E. King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhkz.jpg
1938-09-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/837555ba-012e-45f1-9a9c-9628da13ee54
Ben E. King Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Earl King (born Benjamin Earl Nelson, September 28, 1938 – April 30, 2015), known as Ben E. King, was an American soul and R&B singer and record producer. He was perhaps best known as the singer and co-composer of "Stand by Me"—a US Top 10 hit, both in 1961 and later in 1986 (when it was used as the theme to the film of the same name), a number one hit in the UK in 1987, and no. 25 on the RIAA's list of Songs of the Century—and as one of the principal lead singers of the R&B vocal group the Drifters notably singing the lead vocals of one of their biggest global hit singles (and only U.S. #1 hit) "Save the Last Dance for Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben E. King Performances & Interviews
- Ben E. King enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t5290.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t5290.jpg2014-03-02T20:59:00.000ZPam Radford in Staffordshire nominates Ben E. King for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01t5291
Ben E. King enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Ben E. King Tracks
Sort by
Stand By Me
Ben E. King
Stand By Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv208.jpglink
Stand By Me
Last played on
Spanish Harlem
Ben E. King
Spanish Harlem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhkz.jpglink
Spanish Harlem
Last played on
Supernatural Thing
Ben E. King
Supernatural Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhkz.jpglink
Supernatural Thing
Last played on
Cry No More
Ben E. King
Cry No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhkz.jpglink
Cry No More
Last played on
I Can't Break The News To Myself
Ben E. King
I Can't Break The News To Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhkz.jpglink
Latest Ben E. King News
Ben E. King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist