Synergy VocalsFormed 1997
Synergy Vocals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83749c79-19ed-4c85-ad30-2a2fcf23ac31
Synergy Vocals Tracks
Sort by
Tehillim Part IV
Steve Reich
Tehillim Part IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Tehillim Part IV
Last played on
Tehillim. II
Steve Reich
Tehillim. II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Tehillim. II
Last played on
Grand pianola music
John Adams
Grand pianola music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Grand pianola music
Conductor
Last played on
Desert Music
Steve Reich
Desert Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Desert Music
Orchestra
Last played on
De Staat
Louis Andriessen
De Staat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqssm.jpglink
De Staat
Last played on
Sinfonia For 8 Solo Voices And Orchestra Vers. 1969 [5 Movements]
Luciano Berio
Sinfonia For 8 Solo Voices And Orchestra Vers. 1969 [5 Movements]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld6.jpglink
Sinfonia For 8 Solo Voices And Orchestra Vers. 1969 [5 Movements]
Orchestra
Last played on
The Seven Deadly Sins
Kurt Weill
The Seven Deadly Sins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Seven Deadly Sins
Last played on
Berceuse élégiaque (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Ferruccio Busoni
Berceuse élégiaque (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkz9.jpglink
Berceuse élégiaque (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Last played on
Since it was the Day of Preparation: Conclusion and Postlude
James MacMillan
Since it was the Day of Preparation: Conclusion and Postlude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
Since it was the Day of Preparation: Conclusion and Postlude
Last played on
Grand Pianola Music
John Adams
Grand Pianola Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Grand Pianola Music
Last played on
Since it was the day of Preparation...
James MacMillan, Benedict Hymas, Synergy Vocals, Hebrides Ensemble & William Conway
Since it was the day of Preparation...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since it was the day of Preparation...
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Last played on
Last played on
La Commedia, Parts 4 and 5
Louis Andriessen
La Commedia, Parts 4 and 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqssm.jpglink
La Commedia, Parts 4 and 5
Last played on
De Stijl
Louis Andriessen
De Stijl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqssm.jpglink
De Stijl
Narrator
Last played on
Three Tales: Hindenburg
Steve Reich
Three Tales: Hindenburg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Three Tales: Hindenburg
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Three Tales: Dolly (extract)
Steve Reich
Three Tales: Dolly (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Three Tales: Dolly (extract)
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Bartok Village Scenes + two folksongs
Béla Bartók
Bartok Village Scenes + two folksongs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Bartok Village Scenes + two folksongs
Last played on
Tehillim vers. for 4 female voices and chamber orchestra (feat. Ensemble Modern, Synergy Vocals & Brad Lubman)
Steve Reich
Tehillim vers. for 4 female voices and chamber orchestra (feat. Ensemble Modern, Synergy Vocals & Brad Lubman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Tehillim vers. for 4 female voices and chamber orchestra (feat. Ensemble Modern, Synergy Vocals & Brad Lubman)
Last played on
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Synergy Vocals, London Sinfonietta and Andrew Gourlay
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e99gwh
Glasgow City Halls
2016-10-20T09:11:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p047m204.jpg
20
Oct
2016
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Clark Rundell conducts Louis Andriessen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbwhn
Barbican, London
2016-02-13T09:11:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hx0fk.jpg
13
Feb
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Clark Rundell conducts Louis Andriessen
20:00
Barbican, London
Edge of Sound
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdwrz
Southbank Centre, London
2014-05-07T09:11:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01yq033.jpg
7
May
2014
Edge of Sound
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2011: Prom 36: Steve Reich & Ensemble Modern
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egh8q9
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-10T09:11:50
10
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 36: Steve Reich & Ensemble Modern
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewhq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-09T09:11:50
9
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist