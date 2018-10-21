June TysonBorn 5 February 1936. Died 24 November 1992
June Tyson
1936-02-05
June Tyson Biography (Wikipedia)
June Tyson (February 5, 1936 – November 24, 1992) was a singer, violinist, and dancer who performed with bandleader Sun Ra.
June Tyson Tracks
Astro Black
Astro Black
Astro Black
I Roam The Cosmos
Sun Ra Arkestra
I Roam The Cosmos
I Roam The Cosmos
Strange Worlds
Strange Worlds
Strange Worlds
