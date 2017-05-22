Peter WolfUS rock vocalist, member of J. Geils Band. Born 7 March 1946
Peter Wolf (born Peter Blankfield, March 7, 1946) is an American musician best known as the lead vocalist for the J. Geils Band from 1967 to 1983 and for a successful solo career with writing partner Will Jennings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
