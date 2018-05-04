The Honeymoon Killers were a Belgian experimental rock band originally formed in 1974 by Yvon Vromman, with J.F Jones Jacob, and Gérald Fenerberg. In its first incarnation, the band played mostly in Brussels, was arrogant and funny, and performed massacres on all musical genres, from rockabilly and punk to marching band music, French chanson and free jazz.

The band's original name at the time was Les Tueurs de la lune de miel (i.e. "The Honeymoon Killers" in French). Their first album, entitled Special Manubre, was produced by Marc Moulin for his short-lived Kamikaze imprint, and came out in 1977.

In 1980 the Tueurs were joined by Vincent Kenis and Marc Hollander from Aksak Maboul and completed their line-up with singer Véronique Vincent.

1981 saw the group touring through Europe. Their cover of Charles Trenet's "Route Nationale 7" quickly became a radio & TV hit single in France and Belgium. The band's second album (entitled Les Tueurs de la Lune de Miel — the French title of the album being the band’s English name, and vice versa) was warmly welcomed in Germany, France, and the UK where, unusually for a band which didn't sing in English, they received excellent coverage in the press, including the NME, on the cover of which the band appeared in 1982.