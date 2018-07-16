Andrew BallPianist
Andrew Ball
Andrew Ball Tracks
Clearings in the Heavens
Lili Boulanger
Hymne Au Soleil
Lili Boulanger
Renouveau
Les Sirenes For Soprano, Chorus & Piano
Lili Boulanger
Galliard (complete version)
Thomas Morley
Renouveau
3 songs from Clairières dans le ciel
Lili Boulanger
Renouveau
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-11T08:25:45
11
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
