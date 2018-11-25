Joe LossBorn 22 June 1909. Died 6 June 1990
Joe Loss
1909-06-22
Joe Loss Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Alexander "Joe" Loss LVO OBE (22 June 1909 – 6 June 1990) was a British musician popular during the British dance band era, and was founder of the Joe Loss Orchestra.
Joe Loss Tracks
I'm Gonna Lock My Heart (And Throw Away The Key)
Joe Loss
I'm Gonna Lock My Heart (And Throw Away The Key)
March Of The Mods
Joe Loss
March Of The Mods
March Of The Mods
Last played on
Wheels Cha cha
Joe Loss
Wheels Cha cha
Wheels Cha cha
Last played on
In the mood
Joe Loss
In the mood
In the mood
Last played on
AT THE WOODCHOPPER'S BALL
Joe Loss
AT THE WOODCHOPPER'S BALL
AT THE WOODCHOPPER'S BALL
Last played on
Tuxedo Junction
Joe Loss
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Last played on
Memories Live Longer Than Dreams
Chick Henderson
Memories Live Longer Than Dreams
Memories Live Longer Than Dreams
Last played on
Last played on
Wheels (Cha Cha Cha)
Joe Loss
Wheels (Cha Cha Cha)
Wheels (Cha Cha Cha)
Last played on
Cuban Pete
Joe Loss
Cuban Pete
Cuban Pete
Last played on
I Double Dare You
Joe Loss
I Double Dare You
I Double Dare You
Last played on
You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby
Joe Loss
You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby
Hurry Home
Joe Loss
Hurry Home
Hurry Home
Last played on
Music Maestro Please
Joe Loss
Music Maestro Please
Music Maestro Please
Last played on
Must Be Madison
Joe Loss
Must Be Madison
Must Be Madison
Last played on
So Rare
Joe Loss
So Rare
So Rare
Last played on
Cha Cha
Joe Loss
Cha Cha
Cha Cha
Last played on
Skyliner
Joe Loss
Skyliner
Skyliner
Last played on
Latino Cha Cha
Joe Loss
Latino Cha Cha
Latino Cha Cha
Last played on
Stardust
Joe Loss
Stardust
Stardust
Last played on
Hey Little Hen
Joe Loss
Hey Little Hen
Hey Little Hen
Performer
Last played on
Big Ben To Bow Bells
Joe Loss
Big Ben To Bow Bells
Big Ben To Bow Bells
Last played on
