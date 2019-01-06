Dogs (aka Les Dogs) were a French punk rock/new wave band from Rouen, formed in 1973. Allmusic describes them as a "treasured cult band". Following two EPs in 1977/1978, their debut album Different was released in 1979 on Mercury Records; Different Shadows followed in 1980. The band continued with various line ups, releasing ten more albums before the death of vocalist - and only constant member - Dominique Laboubée, in 2002.