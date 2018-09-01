Urban TribeUS techno/house group
Urban Tribe
Urban Tribe Biography (Wikipedia)
Urban Tribe is the alias used by Sherard Ingram aka Stingray, an electronic musician from Detroit.
Urban Tribe's first releases were issued on Carl Craig's labels, Retroactive and Planet E. He signed with Mo Wax and released an EP for the label in 1996. In 1998, Mo Wax issued his debut full-length, The Collapse of Modern Culture, which featured production from Craig, Anthony Shakir, and Moodymann.
Tribe reappeared in 2002 as Mystic Tribe, recording for Clone Records, then began working with Rephlex Records, for whom he issued two full-lengths. He also uses the alias Drexciyan DJ Stingray.
