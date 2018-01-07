SummoningFormed 1993
Summoning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8363f94f-fd86-41b8-a56b-26eacb34f499
Summoning Biography (Wikipedia)
Summoning is an Austrian black metal band based in Vienna. Since their formation in 1993 they have released eight albums and two EPs on Napalm Records. Their lyrics make extensive use of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth writings and mythology. Since 1995, their lineup has had a consistent lineup of musicians Silenius and Protector. The band has never performed live and has consistently maintained that they have no interest in ever doing so. Their latest album "With Doom We Come" was released on January 5, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Summoning Tracks
Sort by
With Doom I Come
Summoning
With Doom I Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summoning Links
Back to artist