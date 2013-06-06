Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Biography (Wikipedia)
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo are a DJ duo from the Netherlands. They are best known for their successful happy hardcore songs, but have also produced gabber records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Live at London
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Live at London
Live at London
Fantasy World
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Fantasy World
Fantasy World
Wonderful Days (Restyle & Bass D Remix)
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Wonderful Days (Restyle & Bass D Remix)
Fantasy World (Hardcore Mix)
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Fantasy World (Hardcore Mix)
Fantasy World (Hardcore Mix)
Wonderful Days (Rotterdam Mix)
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Wonderful Days (Rotterdam Mix)
Wonderful Days (Rotterdam Mix)
