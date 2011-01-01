The Young VeinsFormed July 2009
The Young Veins
2009-07
The Young Veins were a rock band from Echo Park, California. The band was composed of Ryan Ross and Jon Walker, two former members of the Las Vegas band Panic! at the Disco, along with bassist Andy Soukal, drummer Nick Murray and keyboardist Nick White.
Everyone But You
Take A Vacation
