Winterpills are an American indie rock band from Northampton, Massachusetts, United States. Its members are Philip Price, Flora Reed, Dave Hower, Dennis Crommett and Max Germer, sometimes joined on tour and in studio by Brian Akey, José Ayerve and Henning Ohlenbusch. They released their debut eponymous album in November 2005 on Signature Sounds, and their second album on the same label was released February 27, 2007, titled "The Light Divides". Their third album, "Central Chambers", was released on October 14, 2008, also on Signature Sounds, and a vinyl 7" single of Broken Arm/A Folded Cloth was released in the UK on February 4, 2009 on Riot Act Records. "Central Chambers" was also released on vinyl on January 13, 2009. A 6-song EP, "Tuxedo of Ashes", was released on October 5, 2010. Their fifth release is "All My Lovely Goners", released on February 14, 2012, and the double-LP vinyl version was released on April 21, 2012.