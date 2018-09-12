The Fabulous ThunderbirdsFormed 1974
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
1974
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fabulous Thunderbirds are an American blues rock band formed in Texas in 1974.
She's Tuff
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
She's Tuff
She's Tuff
Scratch My Back
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Scratch My Back
Scratch My Back
Tuff Enuff
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Tuff Enuff
Tuff Enuff
MY BABE
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
MY BABE
MY BABE
Sugar-Coated Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Sugar-Coated Love
Sugar-Coated Love
Work Together
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Work Together
Work Together
Got Love if You Want It
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Got Love if You Want It
Got Love if You Want It
You Torture Me
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
You Torture Me
You Torture Me
She's Tough
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
She's Tough
She's Tough
You Ain't Nothin' But Fine
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
You Ain't Nothin' But Fine
You Ain't Nothin' But Fine
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
Payback Time
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Payback Time
Payback Time
