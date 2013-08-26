Johnny ShinesBorn 26 April 1915. Died 20 April 1992
Johnny Shines
1915-04-26
Johnny Shines Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ned "Johnny" Shines (April 26, 1915 – April 20, 1992) was an American blues singer and guitarist.
Johnny Shines Tracks
Evening shuffle
Johnny Shines
Evening shuffle
Evening shuffle
Last played on
Hello Central
Johnny Shines
Hello Central
Hello Central
Last played on
Standing At The Crossroads
Johnny Shines
Standing At The Crossroads
Worried Life Blues
Johnny Shines
Worried Life Blues
Worried Life Blues
Last played on
I Don't Know
Johnny Shines
I Don't Know
I Don't Know
Last played on
Johnny Shines Links
