Iestyn Davies, MBE (born 16 September 1979) is a British classical countertenor.
Theodora - Part 2 (end) and Part 3
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Theodora - Part 1 and Part 2 (beginning)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Orchestra
Last played on
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Et in unum Dominum)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
I saw my lady weep
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Fairest isle (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (Cantata No 170)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
Can doleful notes?
John Danyel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stpds.jpglink
Last played on
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Your tuneful voice (from Semele)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Oh se fosse il mio core (a cantata)
Nicola Porpora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17f.jpglink
Director
Last played on
Flow my tears
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Your Tuneful Voice (from Semele)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
O Solitude
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sweet Rose and Lily (from Theodora)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Che faro senza Euridice (J'ai perdu mon ...)from Act 3, Scene 1 of Orfeo ed Euridice
Christoph Willibald Gluck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Conductor
Last played on
Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Griselda (Act II, Scene 7)
Antonio Vivaldi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Last played on
O Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Love calls through the summer night
Roger Quilter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Last played on
Now, oh now I needs must part
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Sound the Trumpet/Lost is my Quiet
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Fairest Isle (King Arthur, Z.628)
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
In darkness let me dwell
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Behold A Wonder Here
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Come heavy sleep
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Ach, bleibe doch, mein liebstes Leben (Ascension Oratorio)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
O Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
How can I stay when love invites? (Esther)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Welcome as the dawn of day (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Rejoice in the Lord Alway, Bell Anthem
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Ensemble
Last played on
Singe, Seele
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ensemble
Last played on
Sento pietade (Oh se fosse il mio core)
Nicola Porpora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17f.jpglink
Last played on
Magnificat, BWV 243: Esurientes
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
Eternal Source of Light Divine
Georg Frideric Handel, Alison Balsom, Iestyn Davies & The English Concert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vlk.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
Cantata No. 54: Widerstehe Doch Der Sunde
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
Eternal Source of Light, from Birthday Ode for Queen Anne
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Proms 2018: Prom 74: Handel's Theodora
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e44wxj
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-07T08:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617vlx.jpg
7
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 74: Handel's Theodora
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evc3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-30T08:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w302n.jpg
30
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: PCM 8
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enqv2m
Cadogan Hall
2016-09-05T08:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxm9.jpg
5
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: PCM 8
Cadogan Hall
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: Handel: Saul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejwv2m
Milton Court Concert Hall
2016-04-15T08:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03rkg1v.jpg
15
Apr
2016
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: Handel: Saul
19:00
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Debussy, Benjamin & Stravinsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8j5v
Barbican, London
2016-03-18T08:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hwmkv.jpg
18
Mar
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Debussy, Benjamin & Stravinsky
19:30
Barbican, London
