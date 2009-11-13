Crimson Glory are an American progressive metal band that formed in 1979 under the name Pierced Arrow (later changed to 'Beowulf'). Their current line-up features long-time guitarists Jon Drenning and Ben Jackson, bassist Jeff Lords, and drummer Dana Burnell. The band formed in Sarasota, Florida. As a pioneer of the American progressive metal movement, Crimson Glory rose to international fame in the 1980s and was ranked as one of the early "flagship bands of progressive metal" along with Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, Fates Warning and Watchtower, who were responsible for creating and developing that genre. Crimson Glory has released four studio albums and one EP. They broke up in 1992, but reunited six years later.