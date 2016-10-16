Bob FlorenceBorn 20 May 1932. Died 15 May 2008
Bob Florence
1932-05-20
Bob Florence Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Florence (May 20, 1932 – May 15, 2008) was an American pianist, composer, arranger, and big band leader.
Bob Florence Tracks
Poor People Of Paris
Bob Florence
Poor People Of Paris
Poor People Of Paris
Last played on
Just Friends
Bob Florence
Just Friends
Just Friends
Last played on
Bob Florence - Sugar
Bob Florence
Bob Florence - Sugar
Bob Florence - Sugar
Last played on
