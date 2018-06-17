Joseph SchwantnerBorn 22 March 1943
Joseph Clyde Schwantner (born March 22, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer, educator and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters since 2002. He was awarded the 1970 Charles Ives Prize.
Schwantner is prolific, with many works to his credit. His style is coloristic and eclectic, drawing on such diverse elements as French impressionism, African drumming, and minimalism. His orchestral work Aftertones of Infinity received the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Music.
Velocities for solo marimba
Velocities for solo marimba
Velocities for solo marimba
Black Anemones
Black Anemones
Black Anemones
Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra
Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra
Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra
