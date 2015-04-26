Tau CrossFormed 2013
Tau Cross
2013
Tau Cross Biography (Wikipedia)
Tau Cross is an international rock supergroup, consisting of Rob Miller of England's Amebix, Michel Langevin of Canada's Voivod, Jon Misery, Tom Radio and Andy Lefton of America's Misery, Frustration and War//Plague, respectively, and James Adams.
