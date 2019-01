Tau Cross is an international rock supergroup, consisting of Rob Miller of England's Amebix, Michel Langevin of Canada's Voivod, Jon Misery, Tom Radio and Andy Lefton of America's Misery, Frustration and War//Plague, respectively, and James Adams.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia