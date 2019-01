The Virtuosi GUS Band is a world-famous[citation needed] brass band, based in Kettering, England. Originally known as the Munn and Felton Works Band, it was formed by Fred Felton in 1933 in Kettering, England. Since then, the band has won many prizes and competitions over the years.

