George HowardAmerican smooth jazz saxophonist. Born 15 September 1956. Died 20 March 1998
George Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/834adf83-b041-45ec-bcae-14a0d2524a94
George Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
George Howard (September 15, 1956 – March 20, 1998) was an American smooth jazz saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Howard Tracks
Sort by
Dream ride
George Howard
Dream ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream ride
Last played on
When summer comes
George Howard
When summer comes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When summer comes
Last played on
One love
George Howard
One love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One love
Last played on
George Howard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist