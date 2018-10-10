陳泳彤JC. Born 23 June 1998
陳泳彤
1998-06-23
Jennifer Chan (simplified Chinese: 陈咏彤; traditional Chinese: 陳詠彤; pinyin: Chén Yǒng Tóng; born 23 June 1998), is a Hong Kong female singer debuted in 2016 under Amusic, professionally known as JC.
