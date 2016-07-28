Iris ter SchiphorstBorn 22 May 1956
Iris ter Schiphorst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1956-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/834a7dca-06f1-4698-8729-c999a06d07d8
Iris ter Schiphorst Biography (Wikipedia)
Iris ter Schiphorst (born 22 May 1956) is a German composer and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iris ter Schiphorst Tracks
Sort by
Gravitational Waves
Iris ter Schiphorst
Gravitational Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj9py.jpglink
Gravitational Waves
Last played on
Gravitational Waves (Proms 2016)
Iris ter Schiphorst
Gravitational Waves (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mwt7j.jpglink
Gravitational Waves (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Latest Iris ter Schiphorst News
Iris ter Schiphorst Links
Back to artist