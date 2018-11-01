Joseph PostAustralian conductor. Born 10 April 1906. Died 27 December 1972
Joseph Post
1906-04-10
Joseph Post Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Mozart Post OBE (10 April 1906 – 27 December 1972) was an Australian conductor and music administrator. He made an unrivalled contribution to the development of opera-conducting in Australia and was, in Roger Covell's words, the 'first Australian-born musician to excel in this genre'. As an orchestral conductor, he was judged a 'good all-round man': he was well regarded for his enthusiasm, clarity and economy of gesture, but he was not associated with inspiring or challenging musicianship. Nonetheless, his ability to take over conducting assignments at very short notice became legendary and he was often greeted with 'rave' reviews.
Joseph Post Tracks
Overture to an Italian Comedy
Arthur Benjamin
Overture to an Italian Comedy
Overture to an Italian Comedy
