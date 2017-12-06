The Granite ShoreFormed 2008
The Granite Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8348ae60-290a-4ca3-879f-ff739f92a0d9
The Granite Shore Tracks
Sort by
Where does the Sadness come from?
The Granite Shore
Where does the Sadness come from?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where does the Sadness come from?
Last played on
Keeping Time
The Granite Shore
Keeping Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keeping Time
Last played on
Nine Days' Wonder
The Granite Shore
Nine Days' Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Days' Wonder
Last played on
Flood Of Fortune
The Granite Shore
Flood Of Fortune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flood Of Fortune
Last played on
The Granite Shore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist