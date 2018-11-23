Lionel Friend
Lionel Friend Tracks
Symphony No 3 in C sharp minor (3rd mvt)
Havergal Brian
Rhapsody (1919)
Arthur Bliss
The Great Journey - Flight
Colin Matthews
The Merchant of Venice - Act 3 (excerpt)
André Tchaikowsky
Orchestra
The Merchant of Venice - Introduction, Act 1
André Tchaikowsky
Orchestra
Conversations for flute, oboe and string trio
Arthur Bliss
Night Mail
Benjamin Britten
Performer
Mary of Egypt - opera
John Tavener
Symphony no. 3 in C sharp minor: 3rd movement; Allegro vivace
Havergal Brian
Night Mail
Benjamin Britten
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-14T08:40:45
14
Aug
2003
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-12T08:40:45
12
Aug
1986
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-06T08:40:45
6
Aug
1986
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-30T08:40:45
30
Jul
1985
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1983-07-30T08:40:45
30
Jul
1983
Royal Albert Hall
