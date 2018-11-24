24-Carat BlackFormed 1973
24-Carat Black
1973
24-Carat Black Biography (Wikipedia)
24-Carat Black (sometimes styled as The 24-Carat Black) was an American soul and funk band who recorded in the early 1970s. Although they only released one album at the time, the late 1973 concept album Ghetto: Misfortune's Wealth produced and arranged by Dale Warren, their music has been sampled numerous times. A second album compiled of unreleased recordings, Gone: The Promises of Yesterday, was released in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
24-Carat Black Tracks
Ghetto: Misfortune's Wealth
24-Carat Black
Ghetto: Misfortune's Wealth
Ghetto: Misfortune's Wealth
24-Carat Black
24-Carat Black
24-Carat Black
24-Carat Black
24-Carat Black
Last played on
I Want To Make Up
24-Carat Black
I Want To Make Up
I Want To Make Up
I Want To Make Up
Last played on
Foodstamps
24-Carat Black
Foodstamps
Foodstamps
Foodstamps
Last played on
The 24 Carat Black
24-Carat Black
The 24 Carat Black
The 24 Carat Black
The 24 Carat Black
Last played on
Mother's Day
24-Carat Black
Mother's Day
Mother's Day
Mother's Day
Last played on
The Best Of Good Love Gone
24-Carat Black
The Best Of Good Love Gone
The Best Of Good Love Gone
