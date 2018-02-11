Talichovo kvartetoTalich Quartet. Formed 1964
Talichovo kvarteto
1964
Talichovo kvarteto Biography (Wikipedia)
The Talich Quartet (Czech: Talichovo kvarteto) is a Czech string quartet founded in 1964, which has won several Grand Prix du Disque awards.
Talichovo kvarteto Tracks
Quartet no. 2 "Lettres intimes" - Moderato
Leos Janáček
String Quartet No.1 in E minor, 'From My Life': IV. Vivace
Bedrich Smetana
String Quartet No 2 in A major, Op 62
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda
String Quartet in E flat major; 4th movt; Fuga
Felix Mendelssohn
String Quartet No 2 in D minor
Bedrich Smetana
1st Sonata from The Seven Last Words of Christ
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor a cordes calliope
Erwin Schulhoff
