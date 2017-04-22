Romano MussoliniBorn 26 September 1927. Died 3 February 2006
Romano Mussolini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83424480-2b31-4422-b2d9-27a2ae1b39fa
Romano Mussolini Biography (Wikipedia)
Romano Mussolini (26 September 1927 – 3 February 2006) was an Italian jazz pianist, painter and film producer. He was the fourth and youngest son of Benito Mussolini, fascist dictator of Italy from 1922 to 1943.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Romano Mussolini Tracks
Sort by
Seq. 11 / Seq. 20
Roberto Pregadio
Seq. 11 / Seq. 20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seq. 11 / Seq. 20
Last played on
That's All
Romano Mussolini
That's All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's All
Last played on
Romano Mussolini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist