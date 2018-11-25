Dolores GrayBorn 7 June 1924. Died 26 June 2002
Dolores Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/833f681c-f67d-4b13-bfc1-9676dd523f40
Dolores Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolores Gray (June 7, 1924 – June 26, 2002) was an American actress and singer. She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical twice, winning once.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dolores Gray Tracks
Sort by
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Dolores Gray
There'll Be Some Changes Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Last played on
I'm Still Here(Follies)
Dolores Gray
I'm Still Here(Follies)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Still Here(Follies)
Last played on
I'm Still Here
Dolores Grey
I'm Still Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Still Here
Performer
Last played on
I'm Still Here
Dolores Gray
I'm Still Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Still Here
Last played on
YOU GO TO MY HEAD
Dolores Gray
YOU GO TO MY HEAD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
YOU GO TO MY HEAD
Last played on
Anything You Can Do
Dolores Gray
Anything You Can Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything You Can Do
Last played on
Isn't It Romantic
Dolores Gray
Isn't It Romantic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isn't It Romantic
Last played on
Music Is Better Than Words
Dolores Gray
Music Is Better Than Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Is Better Than Words
Last played on
Catch our act at the Met (Two on the Aisle)
Jule Styne
Catch our act at the Met (Two on the Aisle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch our act at the Met (Two on the Aisle)
Last played on
Gesticulate
Howard Keel
Gesticulate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rsr6v.jpglink
Gesticulate
Last played on
If You Hadn't
Dolores Gray
If You Hadn't
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Hadn't
Last played on
Rahadlakum
Howard Keel
Rahadlakum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rss4h.jpglink
Rahadlakum
Bored
Alexander Borodin
Bored
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Bored
Not Since Nineveh
Alexander Borodin
Not Since Nineveh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Not Since Nineveh
Thanks A Lot, But No Thanks
Dolores Gray
Thanks A Lot, But No Thanks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thanks A Lot, But No Thanks
Last played on
Crazy He Calls Me
Dolores Gray
Crazy He Calls Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy He Calls Me
Last played on
Thanks A Lot But No Thanks (It's Always Fair Weather)
Dolores Gray
Thanks A Lot But No Thanks (It's Always Fair Weather)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Hadn't But You Did (Two On The Aisle)
Dolores Gray
If You Hadn't But You Did (Two On The Aisle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With My Eyes Wide Open I'm Dreaming
Dolores Gray
With My Eyes Wide Open I'm Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Your Kind
Dolores Gray
I Know Your Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Your Kind
Last played on
You Can't Get A Man With A Gun
Dolores Gray
You Can't Get A Man With A Gun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Get A Man With A Gun
Last played on
Dolores Gray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist