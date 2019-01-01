지아Born 21 July 1986
지아
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8339d6d4-1679-40fd-9d53-fd1eebf0b742
지아 Biography (Wikipedia)
Park Ji Hye (born July 21, 1986), better known by her stage name Zia, is a South Korean singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
지아 Tracks
Sort by
지아 Links
Back to artist