Dominic BehanBorn 22 October 1928. Died 3 August 1989
Dominic Behan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic Behan (Irish: Doiminic Ó Beacháin; 22 October 1928 – 3 August 1989) was an Irish songwriter, singer, short story writer, novelist and playwright who wrote in both Irish and English. He was also a committed socialist and Irish Republican. Born into a literary family, Dominic Behan was one of the most influential Irish songwriters of the 20th century.
Dominic Behan Tracks
Liverpool Lou
Biddy Mulligan
Dicey Reilly
