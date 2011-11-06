Gino D'Auri (1937 – 26 January 2007) was an Italian flamenco, fusion and classical guitarist of Romani origin.

D'Auri was born in Rome. He moved to Los Angeles in 1967, where he began playing in flamenco clubs. In 1976, he recorded with fusion group Caldera, releasing an album of the same name. In 1980, he met Stephen Hill, who produced his first album Nuevos Caminos, re-released in 1984 as Passion Play. He collaborated with Japanese fusion artist Keiko Matsui in the late 1980s, and features on two of her albums. Later album releases include Flamenco Mystico (1992) and Flamenco: Passion & Soul (1997). He gained a reputation performing in restaurants and clubs in Los Angeles. He died from cancer at the age of 70.