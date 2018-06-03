Mando Saenz is a singer-songwriter living in Nashville, Tennessee. He has released three full albums: Watertown (2005), Bucket (2008), and Studebaker (2013). All three albums were released by Carnival Recording Company. He writes for Carnival Music and has had songs recorded by Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, Stoney LaRue, Wade Bowen, Lee Ann Womack, and Shelly Colvin.