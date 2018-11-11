Clare ConnorsBorn 1963
Clare Connors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8329e75f-3b7e-4d83-ba99-7a17ffff9cf2
Clare Connors Tracks
Sort by
Dear Oswald (from the 'Motherhood, Loss and the First World War' project commissioned by Big Ideas)
Clare Connors
Dear Oswald (from the 'Motherhood, Loss and the First World War' project commissioned by Big Ideas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist