Anssi Karttunen (born 1960) is a Finnish cellist.

Anssi Karttunen's repertoire ranges from the early baroque to the most recent composers. He performs with most world-class orchestras in Europe (Philharmonia, BBC Symphony, Orchestre de Paris, Filarmonica della Scala, RAI Torino, Munich Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra etc.), Asia (NHK Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony, Shanghai Symphony, Hong Kong Sinfonietta etc.) and the Americas (Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, Filarmónica de Buenos Aires etc.) and at major festivals worldwide.

Karttunen has given world premieres of over 170 works, among them 29 for cello and orchestra. A large number of composers have dedicated works to him, among them Luca Francesconi, Magnus Lindberg, Kaija Saariaho, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Tan Dun, Rolf Wallin, Pascal Dusapin, Fred Lerdahl (Arches). Karttunen has transcribed over 60 pieces for cello or various chamber ensembles, such as Johannes Brahms's Piano Quintet for String Quintet, Händel-Variations for String Trio, Robert Schumann's Album für die Jugend for String Trio, Cello Concerto for cello and String Quartet and for cello and String Orchestra.