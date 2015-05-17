Stephen ChatmanBorn 28 February 1950
Stephen Chatman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1950-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8328ee7d-022d-4c4f-ad1a-c9411e01cce8
Stephen Chatman Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Chatman CM (born 28 February 1950) is a Canadian composer residing in Vancouver.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Chatman Tracks
Sort by
How Sweet and Fair (To Daffodils)
Stephen Chatman
How Sweet and Fair (To Daffodils)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwhq.jpglink
How Sweet and Fair (To Daffodils)
Last played on
Stephen Chatman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Proms interval talk: An introduction to A Child of Our Time
-
Tippett: A Child Of Our Time
-
Frank Martin
-
Sir Michael Tippett
-
Tippett: Songs for Dov
-
Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme of Corelli
-
Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra
-
Tippett: Little Music for Strings - Preview Clip
-
Various: Variations on an Elizabethan Theme - Preview Clip
-
Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli - Preview Clip
Back to artist