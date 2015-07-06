Camille BobBorn 7 November 1937. Died 6 July 2015
Camille Bob
Camille Bob (November 7, 1937 – July 6, 2015), also known as Lil' Bob or Little Bob, was an American rhythm and blues singer and musician who led the dance band Lil' Bob and the Lollipops.
