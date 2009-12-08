Bill BlackUS bassist/leader for Elvis/Bill Black's Combo. Born 17 September 1926. Died 21 October 1965
Bill Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83247072-1bc7-44d4-a11a-4fc649ddab13
Bill Black Biography (Wikipedia)
William Patton Black Jr. (September 17, 1926 – October 21, 1965) was an American musician and bandleader who is noted as one of the pioneers of rock and roll. He was the bassist in Elvis Presley's early trio. Black later formed Bill Black's Combo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Black Tracks
Sort by
6/8s
Bill Black
6/8s
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6/8s
Last played on
Waltzes
Bill Black
Waltzes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltzes
Last played on
Bill Black Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist